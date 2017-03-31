Lacson a proud grandfather to ‘favorite apo’

Panfilo S. Lacson III: Bright and honest DLSZ 6th grader. Very generous to others din daw. Makes me proud. Easily, my favorite apo. pic.twitter.com/v80du39jXl — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) March 31, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson is a proud grandfather to his “favorite apo (grandchild),” Thirdy, who is not only an honor student but was also commended for returning a lost cellphone.

“Panfilo S. Lacson III: Bright and honest DLSZ 6th grader. Very generous to others din daw. Makes me proud. Easily, my favorite apo,” Lacson wrote on his Twitter on Friday.

Lacson III or “Thirdy” is the only child of the senator’s son, Panfilo “Pampi” Lacson Jr. and the latter’s ex-wife, actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

The senator posted the commendation that the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School had given his grandson for returning a cellphone.

“Panfilo’s action reflects his honesty as a true Lasallian. May he continue to be a good example to others,” read the commendation dated March 27.

Thirdy was also awarded Third Honor in his class as shown in the certificate that the senator also posted in his Twitter account. IDL/rga

RELATED STORIES

Jodi takes son on field trips–to work

Lacson defends son over looming annulment with actress Jodi Sta. Maria