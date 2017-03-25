‘Allow us to work’: Duterte appeals for political ceasefire

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday appealed for a political ceasefire, saying it was not doing the country any good.

Asked for his reaction on the impeachment threat against Vice President Leni Robredo, Duterte told reporters in Malaybalay City that he already said “that we should not go into it.”

READ: ‘Let her be,’ Duterte tells people who want Robredo impeached

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just had an election a few months ago and we go into these rigmarole of ousting our officials, including me. We should forget politics for the moment,” he said.

Duterte said the elected leaders of the country should be allowed to do their work.

“You know, whatever happens, the leaders are elected by the people. If he turned out to be a son of a bitch, it’s for the people to decide on what to do,” he said.

He said letting elected leaders do their job was “the right path.”

“In the meantime, let us…we should stay on the right path and just work,” he said.

READ: Impeachment will be very divisive, says Robredo

Duterte said he also did not mind the impeachment complaint against him and other claims by the opposition.

“I don’t mind (them), I don’t even answer the challenges. It’s useless,” he added.

He repeated his appeal to “let’s stop it.”

“(The filing of impeachment complaints) is a serious (thing to do). The leaders were elected. The vote of the people is sacred. Let it remain that way,” Duterte said.