New cops’ dilemma: Defend civilians’ rights or protect one’s life

SILANG, Cavite—Addressing new graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), President Rodrigo Duterte said those joining the police force may kill 1,000 people. He will protect them as long as they do it in the performance of their duty.

“Performance of duty and you kill 1,000 (people), that’s OK. I will defend you, I will protect you. Is that clear?” Duterte said in his speech at the commencement exercises for the PNPA “Masidlak” Class of 2017 at Camp Mariano Castañeda on Friday.

When the President failed to get a response from the cadets, he said: “I don’t hear any response from you. Is that clear?” They then answered a resounding “Yes, sir!”

But what can the new police inspectors say about the President’s first order to them?

In an interview after the graduation ceremony, Police Inspector Carlos Narag from Tuguegarao City said as law enforcers, they are taught to fire shots in an encounter only as last resort.

“Number one mandate natin sa PNP na ‘yung paggamit ng service firearm ay last resort lang (It’s the number one mandate in the PNP that we may use our service firearm only as last resort),” Narag said.

The 24-year-old officer maintained that they should only use their guns if the need arises, like in the case of self-defense.

But Narag thanked President Duterte for his unwavering support to the police force, especially to the PNP’s anti-drug campaign.

Also asked to comment on Duterte’s statement, Police Inspector Macdum Enca, valedictorian of the Masidlak class, raised the importance of upholding justice and that policemen should respect the rights of any individuals.

“Hindi naman po basta-basta mamamatay lang ‘yung mga pulis natin (It’s not that easy to kill our police),” Enca told reporters.

Like Narag, Enca said if there’s a need to defend themselves and innocent civilians, killing the criminal cannot be avoided.

“It takes a risk of one’s life para mapagsilbihan ‘yung bayan kung nararapat naman po na gawin ang tama (It’s a risk of one’s life to serve the country, but it’s still very important to do the right thing),” he said.

Duterte has been heavily criticized for endorsing the killings of drug suspects without due process as he promised to rid the country of illegal drugs.

The PNP is in the frontlines of Duterte’s drug war. More than 7,000 died in summary killings, 2,500 of which are killed in police operations.

Whenever authorities are asked to explain the rise in the drug killings, Duterte and police officials would often say that drug addicts and pushers get killed for resisting arrest and that the cops needed to defend themselves.