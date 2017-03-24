P86.5M worth of fake shoes seized in Pasay City raid

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seized counterfeit Nike and Converse shoes worth P86.5 million in a raid in Pasay City.

NBI’s Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI-IPRD) coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) following a search warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 Judge Rainelda H. Estacio Montesa last Wednesday.

The court granted and issued search warrant against Ana Chua, Wang Yu Bo, and other proprietors/occupants of premises located in various units at 111 J. Fernando Street, Pasay City and at One Shopping Center, Kapitan Ambo Street, Pasay City.

The operation stemmed from the complaint of Jaime S. Dela Cruz of I-Data (Nike and Converse)

The seized items are under temporary custody in a warehouse in Valenzuela City.

A case for trademark infringement under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines or Republic Act 8293 is being prepared against the owners of the raided establishments. IDL/rga

