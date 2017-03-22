DepEd: Out with unhealthy food, drinks in schools

Out with soft drinks, powdered juice drinks, fish balls and other deep fried snacks and in with healthy alternatives like unsweetened milk, fresh buko juice, boiled peanuts and bananas in all public schools.

That was ordered last week by Education Secretary Leonor Briones to promote the “long-lasting benefits” of a healthier diet and improved eating habits of students, teachers and Department of Education personnel.

The March 17 memorandum would keep away fat-laden, sugary and high-sodium foods from canteens in all public elementary and high schools and DepEd offices to combat malnutrition and obesity among students.

It cited the 2014 National Nutrition Survey by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute showing that 29.1 percent of Filipino children aged 5 to 10 were underweight while 9.1 percent were overweight.

The food policy was also in response to a recent workshop of the World Health Organization, which urged countries to restrict the marketing of unhealthy foods in schools and setting food standards to increase availability and accessibility of healthy options.