Cops nab ‘farmer-turned-drug pusher’ in Quezon

Seized shabu (CDN FILE PHOTO / LITO TECSON)

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – A farmer who turned to drug pushing for extra income was arrested in Tiaong town in Quezon province early Tuesday, police said

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said operatives from the Tiaong anti-illegal drug team in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) nabbed Enrico Cantal alias “Barok”, 40, after he sold a sachet of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover cop in Barangay (village) Anastacia around 2:30 a.m. Authorities seized 14 sachets of shabu weighing six grams worth P10,800 in the street market.

Chief Insp. Alvin Consolacion, Tiaong police chief, said the suspect was not on the local police drug watch list.

“But he admitted to the investigators that he was the supplier of shabu to drug users in the village and nearby areas,” Consolacion said in a phone interview.  SFM

