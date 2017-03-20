Bato: Yes, PNP has ‘palit-ulo’, but …

The police engage in a “palit-ulo” scheme but not the kind claimed by Vice President Leni Robredo, PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said on Monday.

Dela Rosa said the PNP’s “palit-ulo” was not against the relatives of drug offenders in the poor communities as told by Robredo to a UN conference. It is against suspects with more grave offenses.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Dela Rosa revealed that in the PNP’s version, policemen charge suspects for a lighter offense if they identify persons higher up in the drug supply chain.

“‘Yung palit-ulo na version ng Vice President dine-deny ko ‘yan,” Dela Rosa said.

“‘Yung palit-ulo ng pulis, [kung] nahuli kita drug pusher ka, ilaglag mo ang supplier mo or sino ‘yung drug lord na nasa taas,” Dela Rosa said.

He stressed that these drug offenders do not get released for naming their bosses. They only get charged with less serious offenses.

“Imbes na Section 5 ang magiging violation, Section 11 na lighter offense na lang ang ikakaso sa ‘yo, pero sabihin mo kung sino ang source mo,” Dela Rosa explained.

Dela Rosa was referring to sections of the Republic Act no. 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”

Selling of drugs falls under Section 5 which refers to the “Sale, Trading, Administration, Dispensation, Delivery, Distribution and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs and/or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals.”

Section 11, which is possession of illegal drugs, is a lighter offense.

Offenders guilty of violating sections 5 and 11 may face penalties ranging from P500,000 to P10 million and life imprisonment. CBB/rga