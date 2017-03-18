Robredo unfazed by impeachment threat

NAGA CITY — Vice President Leni Robredo is unfazed by the threat of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to file an impeachment case against her in connection with the statements she gave on extrajudicial killings (EJK) in a video recorded for the United Nations commission.

“I have not heard what Speaker Alvarez said but I read it in the social media. It is hard to comment since I do not know his basis. But several times our President repeated that he is sure I am not part of the destabilization plot,” Robredo said.

“If his (Alvarez’s) basis for impeachment complaint is the one filed by the Magdalo, they themselves said I am not part in the filing of impeachment complaint (against President Duterte),” she added.

Robredo said the video statement for the UN commission, which Alvarez cited as basis for the impeachment against her, was done last February.

Alvarez had cited that the video caused her to lose public trust with her statements against the EJK.

“It just happened that it was only this time (that) it was shown since the video will be used in a conference this March. It was done a long time ago. I don’t know if at that time they are already thinking of the impeachment complaint (referring to the Magdalo) because I am not part of the group. If it’s about timing, it is the timing that it (video) came out to the media now,” she said.

Robredo said the statement she gave to the UN commission is “very factual” which came from the stories related to her office.

“In fact, we tried to ask data from the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) and the PNP (Philippine National Police) as early as January. But our letter was not answered,” she said.

She said since the DILG and PNP did not respond to their request, they did not know where to turn to since the people who came to them were asking for help and protection.

“We have to do something,” Robredo said. JE