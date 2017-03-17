Aquino got P90M in campaign contributions from Napoles—Boy Saycon

Council of Philippine Affairs secretary-general Pastor Boy Saycon on Friday alleged that former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III received up to P90 million in campaign funds contributed by Janet Lim-Napoles.

In an interview with Radyo Inquirer, he said Aquino received the P90 million from Napoles, Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam mastermind, when he ran for presidency in 2010.

Saycon on Wednesday turned over to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II evidence of corruption involving what he called “very high” officials from the “past administration.”

Saycon said that there is nothing wrong with accepting campaign contributions, but he pointed out that Aquino did not declare it in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditure (Soce) of Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Hindi nila dineclare (Soce)… that is against the law,” he said.

Saycon said that Aquino and Napoles knew each other long before he ran for President since the latter is an important contributor.

“Kaya nga sinundo siya (Napoles) sa Heritage Park, pagkatapos naglunch pa sila sa Malacañang, pagkatapos hinatid pa siya sa Crame ng Presidente… pwede naman ‘yung guwardiya niya… bakit siya, personal, di ba?” he said.

He added that there are 11 lawmakers who also received campaign contributions from Napoles, based on the documents he has gathered from 2010 to 2016.

Saycon said he had long been in possession of the documents but decided not to give them to Senator Leila de Lima when she was still the Justice secretary, because it would just land on the tables of Aquino and his party mates, allegedly among the beneficiaries of corruption.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who is said to be a part of destabilization plot against President Rodrigo Duterte, is among those who took contribution and did not declare it in his Soce, Saycon said.

Saycon refused to give more details, saying that Aguirre already have the documents, and that the Justice secretary will still have to study it. RAM