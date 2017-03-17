Palace hails ban on labor-only contracting, vows strict enactment

Malacañang on Friday assured workers of the strict implementation of the total ban on labor-only contracting imposed by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

“The Department Order 174 issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regulating the contracting and subcontracting of employees is a fulfillment of the campaign promise of the President,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Ending “endo” or end of contract scheme, which is done by companies to avoid regularization of its workers, was one of the campaign promises of Duterte.

Abella said the order of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III was “a major step in upholding and protecting the labor rights of our great Filipino workers. ”

“We commend all concerned parties for the tireless efforts they poured in to make this a reality,” he said. “The fruits of labor must be enjoyed justly and equitably, while business investments must be encouraged to grow and prosper so they can share with workers the reward for their toil.”

The Palace official assured workers “the government was working very hard to promote more humane conditions and fair and just treatment of workers in the work place.”

“We guarantee the proper implementation of this department order by our labor officials and expect the full cooperation from the employers,” he said.

The order, however, drew mixed reviews from various labor and employee organizations. IDL/rga