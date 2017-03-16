Impeachment rap meant to discredit Duterte administration—Palace

ADVERTISEMENT

The impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte is part of the destabilization plot against the Chief Executive, Malacañang said Thursday.

Questioning the timing of the filing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the complaint filed by Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano was merely trying to “discredit the administration.”

“It does seem like part of larger scheme of things. It just seems dramatic because everything is so well-coordinated at this stage,” Abella said in a Palace briefing.

“Well, it just seems rather dramatic that everything seems to be so coordinated at this stage with acts of trying to discredit the administration and trying to throw doubt,” he added.

The Palace official said Duterte did not commit any impeachable offense.

“First and foremost no treason, betrayal of trust, bribery, graft and corruption, high crime and culpable violation of the Constitution has been committed. We reiterate that so called extrajudicial (killings) are not state-sponsored and the President has made sure that he will not turn a blind eye to all uniformed personnel who violate and abuse their power,” he said.

“No one is truly above the law, not even the President, but the administration upholds due process and is ready for the consequences of his actions and takes consideration above all the interest of the Filipino people,” he added. IDL/rga

