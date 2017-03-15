Now an Army resource speaker, Mocha gets back at critics

The Philippine Army, the largest branch of the Armed Forces of the Philippines currently facing security challenges on all fronts, has decided to engage the wisdom of singer and blogger Mocha Uson.

A board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, Uson has been tapped as a resource speaker at an event that aims “to promote awareness on security challenges through intellectual discourse with experts in various disciplines that impact on national security.”

The 10th Senior Leaders Conference with the theme “Embracing Diversity, Building a Strong Army” will be held from March 20-21 at Fort Bonifacio. Around 180 Army senior officers and other special guests are expected to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The conference will tackle concerns on strategic security landscape, internal security, military capability and information domain,” the invitation signed by acting Army chief Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda said.

The entertainer-blogger, who has been accused of propagating fake news and inciting hate on social media, dismissed those allegations for the first time by posting the invitation from the Philippine Army on her Facebook page.

“This is the first time I will be addressing the issue of FAKE NEWS. Sa mga TROLL na DILAW makinig kayo (to the yellow trolls, pay attention)- you always accuse me of spreading fake news kahit naka-indicate na ang sources, pero kayo ano (even if I indicate my sources, what now)?,” she wrote.

READ: Is the Mocha Uson Blog evil?

The term “dilawan (yellows)” loosely allude to the supporters of the Liberal Party, the ruling political group during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

“Ayaw ko na sana ilabas ito pero gusto ko lang isampal sa inyo na for once mapahiya kayo dyan sa FAKE NEWS ISSUE niyo (I would not have released this, but I just want to prove you wrong with your fake news issue). Here is an invitation from the PHILIPPINE ARMY on their 120th Philippine Army Anniversary to be attended by Commanders and Top Generals in the entire Philippines. I will be their guest speaker. Sa tingin niyo ang tulad ko bibigyan ng opportunity mag salita sa ganyan kung FAKE NEWS BLOGGER ako (do you think I will be given an opportunity to speak in that even if I were a fake news blogger)??? So next time you call me FAKE NEWS make sure you have something to back it up or else ipapakain ko sa inyo itong invitation (I will make you eat this invitation),” she also said.

READ: Ogie Diaz to Mocha Uson: ‘Stop public rants, study your job’

Social media followers of the entertainer-blogger were supportive of Uson, and replied encouraging comments on her Facebook post with almost 9,000 likes and 1,000 shares as of writing.

“Don’t worry they don’t actually realize that they are the one posting fake news. Sa sobrang sanay na silang magsinungaling at mag manipulate ng news…they can’t identify anymore that they are the one who from the very beginning do fake news. Immuned brain cells!” a certain Rodion Bithao commented.

But other netizens did not welcome the Philippine Army’s move.

“RESOURCE SPEAKER?! “Building a Strong Army” of Mocha Girls po ba? Huhu. JSQLRD,” Virma Simonette posted on Twitter.

“So Mocha Uson is invited to speak at the Army’s Seniors Leaders Conference. This is the best you could get @hukbongkatihan? Pahuhubarin nyo?,” Mara Mangutlapig wrote on Twitter.

Army spokesperson Col. Benjamin Hao confirmed that Uson was invited to share her social media expertise because he said they wanted to pick up insights from different sides. Two other speakers were invited to speak but were not immediately identified.

Hao declined to react on Uson’s decision to post the invite but said it was her right to do so.

Uson, a vocal supporter of the administration, has a fan base of 4.8 million on Facebook. IDL