AWOL cop nabbed in Pangasinan for gunrunning

DAGUPAN CITY—A police officer who has been absent without leave (AWOL) was arrested for gunrunning on Thursday in Aguilar town in Pangasinan province.

Insp. Jeffrey Mejia, 33, who stopped reporting for duty at the Cordillera regional police office in Benguet province, did not resist arrest after he sold guns to a police asset in the upland village of Laoag at 4:30 p.m.

Also arrested was his companion, Jessie Acam Caburnay, 40, a resident of Barangay (village) Poblacion in neighboring Bugallon town.

Mejia was carrying a cache of firearms that included two shotguns, a caliber .45 pistol, and a 9-millimeter Tanfoglio pistol issued by the Philippine National Police, said SPO1 Wayne dela Cruz, Aguilar police investigator.

Police said Mejia’s vehicle contained several weapon parts, such as a magazine guide, a stabilizer, a gun barrel, rear sight attachments, a lower receiver and several magazines.

Police have yet to determine where the weapons originated. RAM/rga

