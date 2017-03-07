Ex-AFP chief is new NIA administrator

Retired Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Ricardo Visaya is the new administrator of National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

According to Radyo Inquirer, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Visaya, saying that President Rodrigo Duterte himself announced that Visaya is the new head of NIA after a Cabinet meeting on Monday evening.

This is after Duterte’s former campaign spokesperson, Peter Tiu Laviña resigned as head of the said agency last week amid allegations of corruption.

Piñol said that Visaya is Duterte’s personal choice.

Visaya served as the 47th Chief of Staff of the AFP and was the Commanding General of AFP Southern Luzon Command from September 2014 to July 2016.

Visaya retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 in December 2016.

Meanwhile, Engineer C’zar Sulaik was appointed the new deputy administrator of NIA.

In a press briefing last week, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella dismissed reports that Laviña was sacked by the President. He read the official statement from the Office of Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco, which stated that Laviña tendered his resignation. RAM