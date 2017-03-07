Duterte set to sign EO on nationwide smoking ban ‘soon’

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to sign an executive order (EO) on nationwide smoking ban “soon,” a Palace official said.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said the revised draft of the EO prepared by the Department of Health (DOH) reached the President’s desk on Tuesday morning.

Under the EO, Abella said smoking indoors would also be prohibited aside from public places.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on Monday said Duterte would sign the EO this Tuesday as announced by the President during the Cabinet meeting.

Duterte earlier asked Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial to draft the executive order on smoking ban. Davao City, where, Duterte was mayor for more than two decades, has been implementing a total smoking ban in public places. RAM/rga