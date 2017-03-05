Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Surigao

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Surigao del Norte on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake that hit at 8:08 a.m. centered at about 13 kilometers southwest of Surigao City.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 13 kilometers.

Intensity VI was felt in Surigao City, intensity IV in Limasawa and San Ricardo, Southern Leyte, intensity III in San Juan and San Francisco Southern Leyte, and intensity II in General Luna, Surigao del Norte and Ormoc City.

Damages and aftershocks were expected, Phivolcs said.

A powerful 6.7 magnitude quake killed at least six people jolted Surigao last month. JE/rga

