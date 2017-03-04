Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga del Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines—A 62-year-old man with the same surname as President Rodrigo Duterte’s was abducted together with his wife by still unidentified men in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, on Friday evening, the police said Saturday.

Seven men swooped down on Sitio Tabuk in Barangay Santa Maria and snatched couple Jose, 62, and Jessica, 52, Duterte, said Chief Insp. Rogelio Alabata, the spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Police Office.

It was not immediately known how Jose was related to the President.

Alabata said the Dutertes were engaged in copra production.

“Both were forcibly abducted by more or less seven armed men wearing (masks) and police uniforms, who fled with the victims on a white speed boat to an undetermined direction,” Alabata said.

He said search-and-rescue operations were ongoing.—Julie Alipala