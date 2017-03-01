No oust-LP plan in House

Unlike its Senate counterpart, the leadership of the House of Representatives will not boot out Liberal Party (LP) members from the Duterte-controlled supermajority.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, a key ally of President Duterte, hinted as much on Tuesday as he pointed out that the two chambers of Congress had different leaderships and political divisions.

“I’m sure you know the nature and dynamics of a bicameral Congress. Each House has separate leaderships and political alliances,” Fariñas said when asked whether the Liberals would be stripped of their positions.

He did not reply when asked if this meant that the LP would stay in the supermajority.

The erstwhile ruling party has 27 members in the House majority, while five other LP members led by Representatives Edcel Lagman of Albay and Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao have formed an independent opposition group.