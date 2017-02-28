Muntinlupa judge, PNP execs ordered to answer De Lima petition

The Supreme Court has ordered respondents in the petition filed by Senator Leila De Lima to comment on her bid to stop the proceedings in court and nullify the order for her arrest.

This was reached during Tuesday’s en banc, a source said.

Named respondents in her petition include Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Judge Juanita Guerrero, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa, Superintendent Philip Gil M. Philipps, Director of the PNPs Support Service, Supt. Arnel Jamandron Apur, Chief of the PNPs Custodial Service Unit.

The high court has also set the case for hearing. RAM/rga

