Senators slam Aguirre for ‘uncalled for’ remark in Luneta rally

Some allies of President Rodrigo Duterte in the Senate have criticized Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II for what they called an “uncalled for” and “reckless” remarks during a rally in support of the President last weekend.

In a rally in Luneta that came a day after the arrest of Sen. Leila de Lima, Aguirre asked the crowd from the stage: “Sabi n’yo may gusto kayong isunod? Sino (Who do you want jailed next)?” The pro-Duterte crowd shouted “Trillanes” in unison, referring to Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, another vocal critic of the administration.

READ: Duterte supporters want Trillanes jailed next after De Lima

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me it’s uncalled for and unbecoming of the secretary of justice. I have to say that,” Sen. Joel Villanueva said in a Meet Inquirer Multimedia forum on Monday.

Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said “there has to be a certain level of tolerance” when it comes to addressing the administration’s critics.

De Lima is currently detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame after she was ordered arrested by a Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court last Thursday for her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison when she was justice secretary.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said it was not proper for Aguirre, an alter-ego of the President, to incite such remark from the crowd.

“I don’t agree with that statement, and in fact that statement was not proper in that event. Parang ginagatungan niya pa ‘yung crowd doon (it was like he was inciting the crowd there), which I think is not proper,” Gatchalian said.

“We don’t want to see a divided nation. We want to see a united nation, a nation that is together moving forward. I don’t think it’s proper for the justice secretary to go there and incite the crowd,” he added.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri said Aguirre’s remark was “not prudent,” adding that the justice secretary should have learned from a previous boo-boo that led to an apology to three senators.

“That was uncalled for, it was not prudent, it was not proper. That venue, maybe the justice secretary should not have been there. As justice secretary, you have to at least present a fair position on those issues. And I consider myself an ally of the president because I’m from Midnanao. Coming from us it means a lot,” he said.

“I told him during the Commission on Appointments hearing, Mr. Secretary, you have a penchant for talking a lot. Can you just hold your horses and keep your personal opinions to yourself. Many of us mentioned that to him. I guess sa sobrang init ng ulo niya (in his hotheadedness), he speaks his mind,” Zubiri said.

Sen. JV Ejercito added: “Probably he just had a very bad hair day, but that was a reckless statement and I hope he would be more careful.” JE/rga