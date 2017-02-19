3 killed in CDO shootout; bystander wounded

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Three persons were killed in a shootout in this city’s commercial district Sunday afternoon, police said.

One of the victims was Mawi Sulayman, 28, a resident of Barangay Bonbon and a cashier of a store selling used clothing in Daumar-Yacapin Streets.

Police said three motorcycle-riding men passed by Jabar Ukay-Ukay and started shooting Sulayman who died instantly from gunshot wounds on different parts of his body.

A friend of Sulayman’s reportedly retaliated, which led to the deaths of two gunmen who were still unidentified as of this posting Sunday night. The other gunman escaped during the shootout.

Recovered from the crime scene were a .45-pistol, a loaded magazine of a .45-pistol, a cellphone, and a motorcycle.

A bystander, Erlinda Ocno, 56, of Barangay Carmen, suffered a gunshot wound from a stray bullet.

Chief Insp. Mardy Hortillosa, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office spokesperson, said they were still investigating if the shooting was due to “rido” or clan war. SFM