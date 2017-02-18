Teen raped, killed by uncle in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested a suspect for the charge of raping then killing his own teenage niece Friday after the victim’s body was found near a creek in Masbate City in Masbate province, police said Saturday.

Amador Dalanon, 32, a resident of Purok 1, Barangay (village) Cagay, Masbate City, was held by lawmen as the prime suspect in the rape-slay of Mariah Aira Po, 17, a grade 10 student of Alejandro delos Reyes

Integrated High School, Police Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

Calubaquib said Po’s body was found at a creek at Purok 6, also in Masbate City, on Thursday around 7 a.m. days after she was reported missing on Valentine’s Day.

Investigation disclosed that a witness saw the suspect dragging the victim near the place of incident.

A case for rape with homicide in Relation to Republic Act 7610, otherwise known as the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act” or the Anti-Child Abuse Law of the Philippines, was filed against the suspect.

The body of the victim was brought to a local funeral parlor for autopsy. CDG

