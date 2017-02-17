Duterte suspends classes as heavy rain causes flooding in Davao

DAVAO CITY—Rain brought about by the tail end of a cold front poured from Wednesday morning to Thursday noon here and in Davao provinces, prompting President Duterte to order the suspension of classes as floodwater rose in several areas in his home region.

President Duterte, through an announcement released by the Presidential Communications Operations Office, ordered the suspension of classes as Code Orange, an alert level warning of impending evacuation, was raised in Davao City’s Matina area, host to several schools such as Ateneo de Davao High School, University of Mindanao and Philippine Women’s College.

Several low-lying areas in the city, such as Matina Aplaya, Bangkal and Bunawan, were flooded but no damage or casualty had been reported on Thursday afternoon.

While the recent flooding did not match the level of the 2011 event that killed 31 people when the President was serving as Davao City vice mayor, authorities were alarmed by how fast the water rose in low-lying areas, reaching as deep as 2 feet (0.61 meters) and inundating roads in some portions of Matina Aplaya and Times Beach.

Just last week, Mayor Sara Duterte ordered the removal of illegal structures built along drainage systems in a bid to minimize flooding in the city.

The mayor ordered city government workers to evict illegal settlers in creeks, garbage dumps, riverbanks, shorelines and waterways to ensure their safety.

Compostela Valley Gov. Jayvee Tyron Uy also ordered the suspension of classes in his province on Thursday due to rising water levels in major tributaries.

Disaster response teams have been alerted to prepare for possible flooding and landslides in Compostela Valley, according to Raul Villocino, provincial disaster action officer. —ALLAN NAWAL, FRINSTON LIM AND JIGGER JERUSALEM