PNP, NBI confused on existence of task force to probe Jee slay

Both the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) are confused if they really have a joint task force to investigate the death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

During Thursday’s re-investigation on the kidnapping for ransom with homicide case, the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors questioned both the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) and the NBI why the two agencies submitted motions for extension seeking a different period.

The PNP-AKG sought an additional 15 days while the NBI sought a 20-day extension to submit additional documents related to the case.

“How joint is this task force? If this were really a task force, we would be receiving one motion for extension [but] we received two asking for extension with different periods. So, is there really a joint task force to speak of,” Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera asked.

Counsel for the NBI Atty. Niño Martinez said “we still have conflicting views.”

“As far as I know, we do not have a written order. We only have a special order issued by the [NBI] Director,” he added.

Martinez was referring to the special order dated Feb. 3 issued by NBI Director Dante Gierran assigning 15 agents to conduct special missions on Jee’s case.

The PNP-AKG agreed with the NBI that there is no formal order creating the task force. But noted that both agencies are coordinating to fast track the case.

“The court is not looking at the NBI and the PNP. Can you imagine how are we going to explain the April 19 deadline when you still have to coordinate,” Navera asked.

“My point is you are not just operating within your investigative world. We are dealing with the court who has given us 60 days so let us act fast,” he added.

The Pampanga court gave the DOJ 60 days to finish a reinvestigation on the case after accused Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel, SPO4 Roy Villegas and Ramon Yalung sought a reinvestigation saying they were deprived of their constitutional right to due process after the DOJ filed the non-bailable case before the court without giving them the opportunity to file their counter-affidavit in a preliminary investigation.

The DOJ panel of prosecutor only gave the PNP and the NBI up to Monday, Feb. 20 to submit all documents and evidence on the case.

Submission of counter-affidavit is on March 2.