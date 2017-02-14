Amendment of law creating Peza eyed

The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) wants to amend the law creating the Philippine Economic Zone Authority after a fire razed a factory in Cavite and left three workers dead.

“We need to review the Peza law and its implementing rules and regulations,” said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

In particular, Bello wants to review the law’s provisions on the conduct of fire inspection within economic zones, the inspection of locators to check compliance with general labor standards, occupational safety and health standards.

Bello also wants to review the memorandum of agreement signed in January last year which transferred its responsibility to conduct safety checks on establishments inside economic zones to Peza.