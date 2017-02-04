Saturday, February 4, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this
ELECTORAL CONTEST

Robredo: Trust SC to make right ruling on poll protest

By: - Reporter / @deejayapINQ
/ 03:04 AM February 04, 2017
Leni Robredo urges her closest rival Senator Bongbong Marcos to fight fairly. JULLIANE LOVE DE JESUS/INQUIRER.net

JULLIANE LOVE DE JESUS/INQUIRER.net

Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the public to have faith in the Supreme Court as the “last bastion of democracy,” saying she believes it will make the right decision in the election protest of her defeated rival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a television interview aired Friday morning, the former Camarines Sur congresswoman said she would put trust in the fairness of the high tribunal in spite of concerns that they were partial to the family of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos following a controversial decision to allow the latter to be given a hero’s burial.

“You know, despite the fears of many of our people that the Supreme Court would not be fair, I think we need to trust [the court]. Because as the last bastion of democracy, it is the one that decides what is fair and what is not, what is right and what is wrong,” she told GMA News TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to trust the institution. I believe—although I cannot talk about the details of the case—that this case will be decided fair and square. We need not be scared,” she said.

Robredo won by a small margin of over 260,000 votes against the younger Marcos.

TAGS: Bongbong Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Leni Robredo, protest over vice presidency, Supreme Court
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved