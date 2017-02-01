Alvarez urges Cabinet members who disagree with Duterte to resign

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Wednesday called on the members of the Cabinet to resign if they do not agree with President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a press conference at the House of Representatives, Alvarez said members of the Cabinet should not disagree with the President being the chief executive’s alter egos.

“If they don’t agree with the president, they might as well tender their resignation. As Cabinet Secretaries, you cannot contradict with the view of the president,” Alvarez said.

“Alter ego ka nga eh. Kung ayaw mo maniwala dun, edi magresign ka,” he added.

(You are an alter ego. If you don’t want to believe the President, then just resign.)

Told that constructive criticism constitutes a healthy democracy, Alvarez said he kept mum on issues when he disagreed with the chief executive as transportation secretary during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“Naging Cabinet member ako eh, alam ko yan. There were instances I don’t agree with the President, but I kept quiet. Sarili ko na yun, kung hindi ko kayang lunukin yan, resign ako,” Alvarez said.

(I once was a Cabinet member, I know that. There were instances I don’t agree with the President, but I kept quiet. That’s my own opinion. If I can’t accept that, I should just resign.)

“If you can’t agree with the President and you’re a Cabinet member, I think it is incumbent upon you to tender your resignation,” he added

There are members of the Cabinet who publicly opposed Duterte’s policies.

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo has submitted a position paper to Congress opposing the proposal to lower the minimum age of criminal liability, another pet bill of the administration.

Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo has also opposed the President’s position on extrajudicial killings and the hero’s burial for the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. The President has ordered Robredo to cease from attending Cabinet meetings due to their irreconcilable differences. Robredo has resigned since. RAM

