‘We can’t tolerate this behavior on the road’

A day after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority charged three bus drivers and a conductor with assault and bribery, another bus driver ended up in the news after he was caught on video doing a counterflow and then threatening the motorist who refused to give way.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday issued a show cause order against Rainbow Express bus company and its driver after the Facebook Live video posted by Kirstoff Guinto went viral. The board has yet to identify the bus driver at press time.

In the video, the bus driver could be seen pointing and staring angrily at Guinto who was seated inside his vehicle.

The Jan. 10 standoff between the Bulacan-bound Guinto and the bus driver on Regalado Avenue in Fairview, Quezon City, lasted for nearly seven minutes as Guinto stood his ground, refusing to give way to the Baclaran-bound bus (TXF 713) which was in the wrong lane.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said they had ordered Rainbow Express officials to appear before the agency along with the bus driver before Feb. 15 to give their explanation.

In an Inquirer interview on Tuesday, Guinto said he stood his ground to teach the bus driver to be more considerate of other people’s safety by following traffic rules. “We can’t tolerate this kind of behavior on the road. What if something bad had happened? Will we let the driver off with an apology?” he said.

The motorist recalled being in similar situations in the past but that he did not record those previous incidents on video because the bus drivers he encountered immediately moved to the proper lane.

In the video he posted, five minutes went by before the Rainbow Express driver moved to the right lane and only after he saw a Quezon City traffic enforcer arriving at the scene.

At one point, another motorist alighted from his vehicle and swore at the bus driver while urging the enforcer to make an arrest.

When accosted by the traffic enforcer, the bus driver insisted it was Guinto’s fault. In the video, he could be heard swearing at Guinto and threatening him with a steel bar. Some passengers were also seen giving Guinto the finger while hurling invectives at the motorist.