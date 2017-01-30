DepEd blocks condom distribution in schools

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday blocked the initiative of the Department of Health (DOH) to distribute condoms to senior high school students.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones made this stand amid uproar against DOH’s condom distribution project, Radyo Inquirer reported.

Briones said that DepEd has already informed Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial that the agency cannot support DOH’s plan to limit the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) by supplying schools with contraceptives.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also explained that students, who are still minors, still need parental consent.

Meanwhile, DepEd promised to improve and develop sex education in the country that is covered by the human rights frameworks, as well as the safety of the students with age-appropriate and developmental reproductive health education that will start in Grade 1.

“The parents can relax… there will be no condom distribution in schools,” Briones added.