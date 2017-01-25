Noynoy Aquino may be summoned for Mamasapano probe—Pimentel

Now that he has lost his immunity from suit, former President Benigno Aquino III may now be summoned by an independent commission being proposed to look into the Mamasapano incident, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Wednesday.

Pimentel said the proposed independent body should investigate the incident “objectively” and follow the evidence even if it reaches to the “doorstep” of the former leader.

“They should investigate objectively, follow the evidence kahit saan umabot. Kahit umabot sa doorstep ng former president (Even though how far it goes, even to the former president’s doorstep),” he told reporters in an interview at his office in the Senate.

“If you’re a former President, you lose your so-called immunity from suit,” the Senate leader said.

Asked if Aquino could now be summoned by the proposed commission, Pimentel said: “Of course. How will it arrive at the truth kung merong mga exempted na i-subpoena o tatanungin? Then naging useless lahat kung ganun din.”

(How will it arrive at the truth if there’s a person exempted from subpoena or being questioned? Everything will be useless if that’s the case.)

But he said it would still be up to the person being summoned or subpoenaed whether or not to appear in the hearing or whether or not he would invoke his rights.

While he welcomed the creation of an independent body, Pimentel saw no need for the Senate to reinvestigate the Mamasapano incident, saying they had “fully discussed” the issue during the last Congress.

The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, then headed by Senator Grace Poe, had investigated the incident and recommended the filing of charges against those responsible. The committee also found Aquino ultimately responsible for the Mamasapano operation that left 44 elite policemen dead.

“Hindi na po sa Senado (It won’t be the Senate). We have a lot of things to do…” Pimentel said. JE