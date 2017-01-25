Duterte urged: Declare ‘Miss U’ coronation a no-work holiday

A Quezon City congressman on Tuesday urged President Duterte to declare Jan. 30 a nonworking holiday to allow more people to watch the 65th Ms. Universe pageant and give them a respite “from all the political noise.”

In a statement, Rep. Winston Castelo said he was hopeful that Malacañang would “share his sentiments on the colossal event” as only the Chief Executive could “immediately declare a holiday” given that there is only a week left before pageant day. Castelo chairs the House Committee on Metro Manila Development.

More Filipinos, including children, would be able to watch the “once-in-a-year spectacle,” which was last hosted by the Philippines in 1994, Castelo stressed.

Allowing more Filipinos to watch the pageant “would not only give the people respite from the political noise and corporate stress but it would also spare Metro Manila from vehicular traffic.”

The Ms. Universe coronation will be held at Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 30, a Monday, and broadcast live at 8 a.m. (Manila time). Filipinos are anticipating a back-to-back win for the Philippines, as Ms. Universe- Philippines Maxine Medina vows to duplicate the feat of reigning Ms. Universe Pia Wurtzbach. —NIKKO DIZON