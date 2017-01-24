NBI ordered to probe involvement of agent in Jee kidnap-slay

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday ordered the National Bureau Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged involvement of one of its agents in the kidnapping-slay case of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao, director of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, earlier said they are verifying if “Jerry,” one of the accomplices in the abduction of Jee, is a member of the NBI.

“I have already ordered the NBI to verify the information,” Aguirre told reporters.

He warned he will not tolerate any illegal activities of his men, adding that fighting corruption and other illegal activities is part of the DOJ’s mandate.

Meanwhile, NBI-NCR Chief Ric Diaz said they will look into the matter, though he expressed skepticism that an NBI agent or asset is involved.

He said such person may have been an impostor.

“Do you think the police will bring an NBI agent in their operation? And will an NBI agent join the police in an operation,” Diaz said, saying that such a scenario is very unlikely.

“But, if you give me the name of that person, we will be able to know whether he is an NBI agent or a person just misrepresenting himself,” Diaz said in a text message when sought for comment.