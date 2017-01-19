I want to melt in shame—Bato

“I want to melt in shame.”

This was Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s reaction to news that a Korean businessman was kidnapped and killed inside Camp Crame.

Dela Rosa, who was in Malacañang for the oathtaking of PNP officials, said he was “very offended” with what happened to Hanjin executive Jee Ick Joo who was abducted in October last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the accused revealed that the businessman was strangled and killed inside Camp Crame by Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel.

“If I have my way, papatayin ko kayong mga pulis kayo (I will kill the policemen involved). But I cannot do it,” he said.

“I am very sorry that this crime happened and those involved are my people,” Dela Rosa said.

The PNP chief said he will eventually explain what happened to South Korean officials. RAM

