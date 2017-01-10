Aguirre sees politics in De Lima’s bid to probe BI extortion case

Just focus on answering the cases filed against you, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II told Senator Leila De Lima who proposed an investigation into the alleged P50-million extortion by dismissed Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials on online gaming tycoon Jack Lam following the arrest of over a thousand Chinese nationals working illegally at his resort last year.

“Now, there is the political color. It only shows she wants to get back at the people who filed cases against her,” Aguirre said at a press conference.

De Lima, in calling for an investigation, said the Bureau of Immigration and the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) parallel investigation has no credibility given that the two are attach agencies of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

But Aguirre said a complaint has been filed with the Ombudsman.

“The case is with the Ombudsman already. Since she does admire the Ombudsman very much, shouldn’t she just leave it with the Ombudsman?” Aguirre said.

He added that Senate probe would be like “beating a dead horse.”

Aguirre added that should De Lima insist on her plan to push for a Senate inquiry on the matter, she should be able to clearly justify the need for it and cite what specific legislations she intends to pursue out of the controversy.