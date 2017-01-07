First cyclone of 2017 to make landfall over Surigao—Pagasa

The first tropical cyclone in the Philippines for 2017 is expected to make landfall over Surigao between Sunday evening and early morning of Monday, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the eye or center of tropical depression “Auring” was last spotted 260 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Auring has maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving at a pace of 7 kph.

Tropical cyclone warning signal No. 1 has been raised over Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Island Province.

The estimated rainfall amount within the 300-km diameter of the tropical depression is from moderate to heavy. IDL

