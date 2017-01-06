Panelo son passes away at 27

The 27-year-old son of the President’s chief legal counsel passed away on Friday.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed the news in a text message to reporters.

“Our beloved son Salvador Carlo Panelo III has joined our Maker. He was 27 years old. Please pray for the repose of his soul. Thank you so much for your prayers for my very special child,” Panelo said.

His son Salvador Carlo Panelo III, who had Down syndrome, died of heart complications.

Panelo said his son’s remains lie at the Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels and Crematory at The Ascension in Quezon City.

Malacañang was quick to extend its heartfelt condolences to the Palace official and his family.

“The Palace extends its heartfelt condolences to Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on the death of his son Carlo. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Secretary Panelo at this difficult time,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement. RAM/rga