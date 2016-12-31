Duterte: If you can’t take my jokes, then that’s your problem

If you can’t take his jokes, then that is your problem, President Rodrigo Duterte has said.

Duterte said he sees no problem with how he communicates even if some of his jokes had been taken seriously by others and even reported by the media.

“It’s not a problem actually. If you cannot understand me, the entire Filipino nation, kayo ang may problema (then that’s your problem),” the President said in a recent television interview when asked about his off-the-cuff remarks in public.

“Basta ako dito trabaho (I’m doing my job). What I promised you. Let’s stick to the fundamentals,” he said.

The President earlier claimed to have once thrown a person off a helicopter but later denied doing it. He said he was only joking when he said that God talked to him during his flight from Japan to Manila in October.

Duterte said he was surprised that the media picked it up and wrote about it.

“Sino ba namang gagong ang magsalita na…Ang joker diyan ang Diyos, hindi ako,” he said in the same TV interview.

(What kind of fool would say that… It’s God who is the joker there, not me.) CDG