Alleged Abu Sayyaf leader nabbed in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY—A suspected Abu Sayyaf leader allegedly involved in the 2015 Samal kidnapping in Davao del Norte was arrested while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, the military said Tuesday.

Major Filemon Tan Jr., spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said Hairulla Asbang, also known as Ahadi, was injured during a clash with soldiers in Patikul, Sulu and was rushed by relatives here for treatment.

When authorities confirmed that he was indeed the bandit leader, Tan said a joint police and military team—on the strength of a court warrant—was sent to the hospital to arrest Asbang on Monday.

Also arrested was a Jaber, who was accompanying the arrested bandit leader, he said.

Tan said Asbang was involved in the kidnapping of Canadian national John Ridsdel and Robert Hall, Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad and Filipino Maritess Flor, from a marina on Samal Island in September 2015.

Ridsdel and Hall were separately beheaded while Sekkingstad and Flor were released.

Tan said Asbang faces kidnapping with murder charges at the Regional Trial Court Branch 10 in Dipolog City and similar charges at the Samal Island court. RAM/rga

