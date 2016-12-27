Ombudsman indicts ex-Maguindanao solon for PDAF misuse

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales has ordered the filing of graft charges against former Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Simeon Datumanong for the misuse of P3.8-million pork barrel funds in 2012.

Datumanong faces two counts of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, while several officials of the implementing agency National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) face one count each, the Ombudsman’s media bureau announced Tuesday.

The indictment arose from the lawmaker’s alleged request to course the funds through Maharlika Lipi Foundation, Inc. (MLFI) as the partner non-government organization (NGO) for livelihood projects in the municipalities of Mamasapano, Ampatuan and Datu Abdullah Sanki.

The Ombudsman, in a resolution dated Dec. 8, cited the Commission on Audit’s (COA) finding that the selection of the partner NGO was done without going through public bidding, in violation of COA Circular No. 2007-01.

She also cited the “extraordinary accommodation extended to MLFI” by the NCMF officials when they examined, processed and approved the Priority Development Assistance Fund releases.

Morales rejected Datumanong’s contention that her office should await a final determination by the COA that the funds were mismanaged.

Facing charges for one count each of graft are NCMF Commissioner Mehol Sadain and officials Fedelina Aldanese, Aurora Aragon-Mabang, Olga Galido, Queenie Rodriguez and Galay Makalinggan. Gracita Cecilia Mascenon-Sales of MLFI also faces one count of graft.

This is Sadain’s second indictment for the alleged misuse of PDAF; he was earlier named among the respondents in the P29.1-million graft case against Senator Gregorio Honasan II. RAM/rga

