‘Nina’ triggers 21 landslides in Catanduanes

VIRAC, Catanduanes – At least 21 landslides were recorded by authorities in Catanduanes after Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) dumped rains and raised strong winds over the province Sunday evening. The landslides were reported along the national highway between San Miguel town to Viga and Gigmoto town.

A state of calamity was declared by Catanduanes Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a special meeting Sunday after the province incurred undetermined damage to roads, agriculture, electrical network, public and private infrastructure. Restoration of power supply, which was cut off Saturday afternoon as a precaution by First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative (Ficelco), could take months due to severe damage.

“It is imperative that constituents be given immediate relief through food and medical assistance as their means of livelihood and sources of income have been severely affected,” the provincial board stressed.

Initial report from Virac town revealed that three houses were completely destroyed in nine barangays while 38 houses and three school buildings were partially damaged in JMA Poniton village. Barangays JMA Poniton and Calatagan Tibang each had an injured resident.

Meanwhile, a barge called Michael Ellis owned by Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation was partially submerged while anchored in port. It sustained damage to its hull after being buffeted by strong winds and waves on Saturday, said barge patron Mariano Consulta Jr. JE/rga