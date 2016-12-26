More than 300,000 displaced by Typhoon Nina—NDRRMC

Over 300,000 persons were displaced from their homes due to Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

A report from the NDRRMC on Monday said that 77,560 families or 383,097 persons were preemptively evacuated from Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa and Eastern Visayas in anticipation of the typhoon.

READ: Typhoon Nina evacuees in Bicol rise to 300,000

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 17,277 families or 72,869 persons were affected in 202 villages in Mimaropa and Bicol.

The powerful winds and continuous rains brought by Nina also prompted the cancellations of flights. The NDRRMC reported 86 flights cancelled and 5 re-scheduled international flights.

Power outage was also reported in 83 areas in Mimaropa and Bicol region for precautionary measures.

Mina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesperson, said that the weather has improved in Bicol region and those stranded in ports will be allowed for sea travel.

“Open na ang ating mga ports. Makakauwi na ang mga kababayan na stranded sa mga pantalan (The ports are already open. Those stranded in ports can now go to their destinations),” she said.

Nina made eight landfalls as it continued to weaken midday Monday. It slammed Bato, Catanduanes; Sagnay, Camarines Sur; San Andres, Quezon; Torrijos, Marinduque; Verde Island, Batangas City; Tingloy, Batangas; Calatagan, Batangas; and Lubang Island.

READ: Typhoon Nina weakens after landfall in Batangas

It is expected to exit the Philippine landmass within the day and will leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday. IDL/rga