Farmer killed by coconut tree in Quezon

LUCENA CITY, Quezon—A farmer in Quezon province was killed by a falling coconut tree in Mulanay town as Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) battered the province early dawn Monday, police said.

In a report, Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, said victim Gregorio Reforma, 43, was struck by a fallen tree while evacuating his family from Barangay (village) Sta. Rosa around 2 a.m. After pounding the Bicol region on Christmas Day, “Nina” crept up to Quezon province early dawn Monday.

“We’ve done our investigation. It was typhoon-related accident. The victim’s head was crushed due to the strong impact of the falling tree,” Senior Insp. Bonna Obmerga, Mulanay police chief, said in a phone interview. Policemen helped village officials and village watchmen to retrieve the victim’s body around 8:00 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmer was the first casualty of Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten) in Quezon province.

READ: Nearly 18,000 flee Quezon as ‘Nina’ pounds Southern Tagalog

At least 17,714 persons, or 3,933 families, were forced to flee their homes for safer grounds./rga