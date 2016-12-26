Thousands to converge in Davao City for nat’l peace forum

DAVAO CITY—Thousands of people were expected to trek to a guerrilla base here Monday for a national peace consultative forum coinciding with the 48th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Senior leaders of the communist movement, ranking government officials, peace negotiators, church leaders and peoples’ organizations were expected to be in attendance.

The gathering is happening in the area of operation of the late New People’s Army commander Leoncio “Kumander Parago” Pitao, who was killed by government forces in June 2015.

Parago, a common household name in Southern Mindanao, was a close friend of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sources said that while it is a venue for the revolutionary forces to gather again, it is more importantly an opportunity to sharpen data and positions that would help support the ongoing peace process.

Both parties are set to meet again in Rome next month for the third round of talks.

Crucial issues will be discussed under the Reciprocal Working Committee on Social and Economic Reform and the Ceasefire Committee.

Unlike the practice in the past where a holiday ceasefire is declared, an easing off in hostilities is in place since early this year after both parties issued unilateral ceasefire declarations.

The armed revolution led by the CPP is known as one of longest running communist movements in Asia. RAM/rga

