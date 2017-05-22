LOOK: Paolo Roxas graduates from Yale; Korina proud tita

#proudtitananaman A post shared by Korina Sanchez-Roxas (@thisiskorinasanchezroxas) on May 22, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Following his father’s footsteps, Paolo Roxas has graduated with an Economics degree from the prestigious Yale University in Connecticut.

The 23-year-old son of Mar Roxas finished the degree in the Ivy League school on Monday (Manila time), as seen on the posts of Mar’s wife and broadcaster Korina Sanchez on Instagram.

The former Interior Secretary was also an Economics graduate from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

His economics degree in the famous business school stirred debate when his then fellow candidate President Rodrigo Duterte questioned its authenticity at the height of the presidential campaign last May.

To clear the air, Wharton confirmed that Mar indeed graduated from the institution.

Sanchez, a “Proud Tita” as she called herself, shared photos of the graduation ceremony on her social media account.

Sanchez posted Mar and Paolo’s photo with the caption, “Congratulations to Mar and Maricar. Paolo is a fine, young man. Forward march to the best life has to offer!”

The 52-year-old news anchor was referring to Mar’s former girlfriend Maricar Zaldarriaga, a former beauty queen.

Last year, Paolo took a break from school to join his father, the standard-bearer of the once ruling Liberal Party, in the campaign trail. FM/AC/rga

READ: Mandarin-speaking, NGO-trained Paolo Roxas is his father’s son