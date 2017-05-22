Lifelong kidney patient breaks pelvic bone, needs P300K for implant, surgery

Since his diagnosis seven years ago with chronic kidney disease, Loiel Famorcan has been regularly undergoing hemodialysis twice a week.

But on Sunday, Loiel, who is just 29 years old, broke his pelvic bone, leaving him unable to walk or even stand.

“He was changing clothes when he lost his balance,” his wife, Jahleen Famorcan, told the Inquirer.

As a lifelong kidney patient, Loiel is under the care of Dr. Alexander Lim at Asia Medic Hospital and Medical Center in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

“I can’t believe that aside from undergoing dialysis, he also needs to undergo a separate operation because he can no longer walk,” Jahleen said.

She added that Loiel’s doctors planned to reconnect his pelvic bones by putting in an implant.

The procedure, they told his family, would cost P300,000, broken down into P160,000 for the implant and P140,000 for the operation.

Jahleen asked Inquirer readers for help in raising the P300,000 since she and her husband have no permanent source of income.

The couple are staying at the house of Loiel’s parents who have been shouldering his medical expenses for the past years. Loiel’s father is a pastor.

“We are temporarily setting aside our original plan to seek assistance for his dialysis because fixing his pelvic bone is more important at this time,” Jahleen said.

She can be reached at 0916-8333633. Those who want to help Loiel may deposit their donations in his BPI bank account (Loiel Famorcan #1809 0476 83).