At least 5 killed, 21 arrested in Davao City drug raids

DAVAO CITY – Five persons were killed and 21 others arrested when government security forces and anti-drug agents raided several villages here early morning Friday.

Senior Insp. Ma. Teresita Gaspan, the city police spokesperson, said the figure was initial as the raid was continuing as of 9 a.m.

She said the suspects were killed when they put up a fight and traded shots with the raiding teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaspan said from the eight search warrants out of 18 and five out of 34 warrants of arrest implemented, at least 81 grams of substance believed to be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), six handguns and two explosives had already been recovered.

She did not identify the villages where the raids were being conducted.

Asked to comment why drugs have persisted in the city amid the massive anti-drugs campaign initiated by then mayor Rodrigo Duterte, Senior Supt. Alexander Tagum, the city police chief said: “Evil men do not stop. We have to continuously fight them.”/rga