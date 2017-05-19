Duterte signs EO banning smoking nationwide

President Duterte has signed an executive order that prohibits smoking within enclosed public places and public conveyances nationwide, except in designated smoking areas.

The order also encourages local government units to implement smoking cessation programs.

Executive Order No. 26, signed on May 16, sets standards for the designated smoking areas, bans minors from using, selling, or buying cigarette or tobacco products, and prohibits the sale of these products within 100 meters from places frequented by minors.

The order states that designated smoking areas should not be present in schools, including colleges and universities, youth hostels, and recreational facilities for minors.

Designated smoking areas are also banned in elevators and stairwells, gas stations and storage areas for inflammable materials, within hospitals and other health centers and food preparation areas.

As for the features of the designated smoking areas, the order says there should be no opening that would allow air to escape from the designated smoking areas to the smoke-free areas, except for a single door.

The area must not be located in or within 10 meters from entrances, exits or any place where people pass or congregate, or in front of air intake ducts.

The area and the buffer zone should not be larger than 20 percent of the total floor area of the building but should not be smaller than 10 square meters.

There should only be one designated smoking area in one building or conveyance.

Minors are not allowed in these areas, which should display graphic health warnings of the effects of tobacco use.

The order also requires the prominent display of “no smoking” signs in public places, and must be at least 8 x 11 inches in size. For public conveyances, a three-and-a-half inch “no smoking” sign must be placed on the windshield, and a 10-square inch sign at the back of the driver’s seat.