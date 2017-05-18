Duterte admin to use trillions to fund infra push

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte– President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday pledged his administration would pour trillions of pesos in infrastructure projects as he acknowledged projects of previous governments.

Duterte made the vow ahead of the inauguration of the P757.01-million Governor Miranda Bridge II connecting Tagum City and Carmen town, Davao del Norte.

Mr. Duterte said huge infrastructure projects would employ many and help spur the economy./rga