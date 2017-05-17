NPA claims successful raid of police outpost in Benguet town

BAGUIO CITY — The New People’s Army on Wednesday announced it successfully raided a police outpost at Buguias town in Benguet province on Tuesday night, but the Cordillera police have neither confirmed nor denied the supposed attack.

In a statement, the NPA Jennifer Carino Command claimed it raided the police sub-station in Barangay (village) Loo at 9 p.m., and took away a handgun, ammunition, a hand grenade, 2 VHF radio sets, and government-issued uniforms.

The rebels said no shots were fired, and it “faithfully observed all regulations of the NPA Rules on Engagement and the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CAHRIHL).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the NPA claim, the Cordillera Police Office at Camp Dangwa in the capital La Trinidad town requested for more time to prepare its statement.

The rebels said they attacked the police station “as punitive action” for extortion allegedly committed by Buguias policemen, who supposedly victimized vegetable gardeners bringing their produce to trading centers like the La Trinidad Trading Post. The rebels also accused the police of drug trafficking and allowing “other anti-social activities such as the operation of bars.” SFM