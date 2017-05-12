Construction worker killed by masked men in Pangasinan
DAGUPAN CITY — A construction worker was shot dead on Thursday at Rosales town in Pangasinan province.
A witness said Fortunato Duadin, 36, was shot by one of masked men riding a motorcycle, who tailed him as he rode his motorcycle through the southbound lane of the Manila North Road in Barangay (village) Carmen West at 6:45 p.m.
Duadin was on his way home to Barangay Salcedo in neighboring San Manuel town in Tarlac province.
Duadin died from multiple gunshot wounds on the way to a hospital.
Police have not yet determined the reason for the attack. JE/rga
