Friday, May 12, 2017
newsinfo / Regions
Construction worker killed by masked men in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — A construction worker was shot dead on Thursday at Rosales town in Pangasinan province.

A witness said Fortunato Duadin, 36, was shot by one of masked men riding a motorcycle, who tailed him as he rode his motorcycle through the southbound lane of the Manila North Road in Barangay (village) Carmen West at 6:45 p.m.

Duadin was on his way home to Barangay Salcedo in neighboring San Manuel town in Tarlac province.

Duadin died from multiple gunshot wounds on the way to a hospital.

Police have not yet determined the reason for the attack. JE/rga

